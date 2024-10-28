Deputies investigate vehicle crashed on Diamond Bar roadway with gunshot victim inside

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a car crashed on the side of the road at Brea Canyon and Pathfinder roads in Diamond Bar, as a person suffering from a gunshot wound inside was later pronounced dead.

Deputies responded around 6 a.m. Monday to the area for a solo vehicle crash and found the driver in the car with gunshot wounds.

Authorities believe the shooting happened at a nearby Park and Ride parking lot, just off the 57 Freeway on Pathfinder. It is believed the driver was in that parking lot when a suspect shot him. In an attempt to get away, the driver went onto the overpass and lost control of his vehicle, crashing into the road's wall.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is describing the suspect as a man who fled in a white SUV.

A portion of Pathfinder Road over the 57 Freeway is closed as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.