Deputies chase possible reckless driver

By Mika Edwards

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department chased a possible reckless driving suspect Tuesday afternoon in East LA.

The suspect was in a gray 2011 Infiniti, hitting high speeds and going close to 80 miles per hour on surface streets.

The sheriff's department eventually gave up the pursuit due to safety reasons.

The driver pulled into a parking garage in Monterey Park and managed to escape.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 5:02 PM PST

