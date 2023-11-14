Deputies chase possible reckless driver
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department chased a possible reckless driving suspect Tuesday afternoon in East LA.
The suspect was in a gray 2011 Infiniti, hitting high speeds and going close to 80 miles per hour on surface streets.
The sheriff's department eventually gave up the pursuit due to safety reasons.
The driver pulled into a parking garage in Monterey Park and managed to escape.
