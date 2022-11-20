Denver Broncos to hold moment of silence before Sunday's game to honor victims of Colorado Springs LGBTQ club mass shooting

Watch the complete Colorado Springs mass shooting news conference Watch the complete Colorado Springs mass shooting news conference 28:27

In response to the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, the Denver Broncos announced they will hold a moment of silence before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of the senseless act of violence that occurred last night in Colorado Springs. There is no place for hate, and we stand with the LGBTQ+ community and all impacted," the team tweeted Sunday morning. "We will hold a moment of silence before today's game remembering the lives lost."

The game is set to start at 2:05 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.