Demolition underway on Cal Poly Pomona's iconic CLA tower

Demolition is underway this week on Cal Poly Pomona's iconic CLA tower.

The soon to be demolished CLA building with fencing at Cal Poly Pomona March 16, 2022. (credit: Tom Zasadzinski/Cal Poly Pomona)

The university's CLA tower, which is covered in limestone and is visible from the 10 and 57 Freeways, is scheduled to be demolished on May 23. Demolition on the interior has already been completed, and the university has held off on demolishing the exterior of the building until after commencement, which takes place May 20-22.

Sadly, the iconic CLA Tower at Cal Poly Pomona, seen any time you drive the Kellog Pass, is slated for demolition in May. The tower was built in 1993, unfortunately on an earthquake fault. Deconstruction will be done so as not to damage the neighboring Aratani Japanese Garden. pic.twitter.com/7OpSZEA7nd — SGV Economic Partnership (@SGVEP) March 31, 2022

The modernistic tower opened in 1993 and has appeared movies such as "Gattaca" and "Imposter." However, the tower was built on top of an earthquake fault and found to be structurally fault. After university officials determined that retrofitting the building would be too expensive, the CLA tower and adjoining Registrar Building were eventually closed in 2018.

Graduates and alumni have been rushing to take pictures with the iconic tower before its will be wrapped in dust- and debris-trapping material in preparation for its tear-down.

I had a lot of fun and created a lot of memories in that building. Disappointed to see it come down but what must be done will be done. I’m really tempted to hit the rooftop one last time. “Demolition of Cal Poly Pomona’s landmark CLA tower is underway” https://t.co/07YYXnuZ2c — Ibrahim Homsi (@ibrahimhomsi) April 27, 2022

University officials say the tower will not be demolished with a typical implosion taking the structure down; instead the contractor will use a crane and grabbing excavator to take it apart so as not to disrupt nearby classrooms and protect the adjacent Aratani Japanese Garden.

CLA demolition workers cut holes in the CLA building as demolition begins April 20. (credit: Tom Zasadzinski/Cal Poly Pomona)

The building is scheduled to be completely dismantled by mid-August, before fall semester classes start.

A green space with outdoor sitting and study areas will be built in its place.