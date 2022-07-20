Delta Air Lines flight blows 2 tires during landing at LAX

On Tuesday, a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta blew at least two tires when it landed at Los Angeles International Airport, leaving both the plane and its passengers temporarily stranded on the tarmac.

The incident, which happened just before 1:15 p.m., also forced the temporary shutdown of two runways at one of the nation's busiest airports.

LAX's Victoria Spilabotte said that the pilot reported a mechanical issue.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to the scene as a precaution, but no injuries have been reported. Passengers aboard the plane departed on the runway and were bussed to the terminal.

In a photo taken by a passenger on the runway, two of the planes tires were visibly shredded.

According to Spilabotte, the runways on the north side of the airport were both reopened later, after passengers were taken off and the plane was towed off the runway.

DL0515 after a nearly one hour delay due to weather at ATL landed at approximately 1:11 at LAX and passengers were told they had a flat tire. Buses arrived to deplane passengers. No injuries, thank God. 🙏🏽 @delta #DELTA pic.twitter.com/C2OZg5oZgl — L. D. 🇺🇸❤🦋❄️🦅 (@LDubepigenetics) July 19, 2022