Deadly shooting under investigation in El Sereno

One dead after shooting in El Sereno

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in El Sereno.

They were called to the 3600 block of Randolph Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after a person was found unresponsive on the sidewalk, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe he may be around 17 years old.

Some witnesses told CBS News Los Angeles that they heard something that sounded like shots fired at around 2 a.m., but nothing happened afterwards.

Investigators were working to locate any evidence that could help them identify a suspect and determine a motive.

No further information was provided.