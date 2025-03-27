Watch CBS News
Deadly shooting under investigation in El Sereno

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
One dead after shooting in El Sereno
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in El Sereno. 

They were called to the 3600 block of Randolph Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after a person was found unresponsive on the sidewalk, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe he may be around 17 years old. 

Some witnesses told CBS News Los Angeles that they heard something that sounded like shots fired at around 2 a.m., but nothing happened afterwards. 

Investigators were working to locate any evidence that could help them identify a suspect and determine a motive. 

No further information was provided. 

