2 people dead, several others injured after shooting in downtown Los Angeles

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Los Angeles that left two people dead and six others injured on Sunday night. 

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting took place down the street from a party near Paloma and 14th Streets, where someone was arrested earlier in the night for having a firearm.

Officers received calls around 1 a.m. about a shooting. When they arrived, they found one person dead and seven others who had been injured. The individuals were taken to the hospital, where another person later died, and one person was in critical condition.

The LAPD is trying to determine if the group of people from the shooting is the same group they encountered at the party earlier in the night. 

No arrests have been made. 

