Shooting leaves person dead near downtown Los Angeles

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
A shooting near downtown Los Angeles left one person dead on Wednesday, authorities confirmed. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting was reported in the area of 3rd Street and Lucas Avenue, with the LA Fire Department saying the call came in around 11:39 a.m.

The LAPD said two suspects were involved in a fight with a third person, who was eventually shot. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. They are yet to be identified publicly.

A heavy police presence was in the area as of 1:30 p.m., and investigations appeared to be centered near a Metro bus parked in the middle of the roadway.

CBS LA reached out to the LA Metro for comment and is awaiting a response.

No additional details were immediately made available.

