Second woman dies after Hollywood arson fire

The deadly fire that killed two Hollywood women last week has been determined to be an arson, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

On Wednesday, around 2:55 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at 1760 N Vista Del Mar Avenue, just one block north of the Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard.

Crews quickly knocked down flames upon arrival, but found a deceased woman inside the home. Family later identified her as 76-year-old Maria de Consuelo Alarcon.

Another woman was transported to a local hospital in grave condition. She has since died, her family confirmed to CBS LA on Tuesday. Her name is yet to be confirmed.

Authorities confirmed it was an arson during a police commission meeting on Tuesday. The LAPD said it was related to a series of at least eight trash fires in the area.

No suspect information was immediately made available.