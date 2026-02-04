Teen dies, woman gravely injured in Hollywood house fire

A fire at a single-family home in the heart of Hollywood early Wednesday morning left a teenage girl dead and a woman gravely injured, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was reported around 2:55 a.m. at 1760 N Vista Del Mar Avenue, just one block north of the Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard.

Upon arrival, firefighters managed to knock down flames enough to perform a search of the home. Inside, crews found and removed two people.

A girl, about 15-years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. She's yet to be identified publicly.

Another person, a woman estimated to be about 70, was transported to a local hospital in grave condition after fire crews performed CPR. No additional details were immediatley known about her status.

In total, 43 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was knocked out in about 19 minutes. It's not yet clear what caused the fire.

No additional details were immediately made available.