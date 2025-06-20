Watch CBS News
Police investigate deadly hit-and-run in Westlake District near southbound 110 Freeway

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
The Third Street off-ramp of the southbound 110 Freeway in the Westlake District is closed while police investigate a deadly hit-and-run.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert for the next couple of hours due to police activity.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department received calls around 4:30 a.m. about a man who was on the ground near the intersection of Beaudry Avenue between Second and Third Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man on the road and pronounced him dead.

Police believe he may have been hit by a vehicle and they are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run. 

