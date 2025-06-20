Police investigate deadly hit-and-run in Westlake District near southbound 110 Freeway

The Third Street off-ramp of the southbound 110 Freeway in the Westlake District is closed while police investigate a deadly hit-and-run.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert for the next couple of hours due to police activity.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department received calls around 4:30 a.m. about a man who was on the ground near the intersection of Beaudry Avenue between Second and Third Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man on the road and pronounced him dead.

Police believe he may have been hit by a vehicle and they are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.