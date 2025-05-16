Driver allegedly responsible for deadly hit-and-run in South Los Angeles neighborhood returns to scene

A driver who is allegedly responsible for killing a woman during a hit-and-run in South Los Angeles Friday morning returned to the scene, police say.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call around 12:35 a.m. about a deadly hit-and-run near Florence and Towne Avenue.

The suspect vehicle, a black Dodge Charger or Challenger, was traveling westbound on Florence Avenue when it hit a woman.

Police said the woman was launched westward and landed on the roadway. The driver fled the scene going westbound on Florence Avenue.

The LAPD said the driver returned to the scene a while after the incident and was taken into custody for a felony hit-and-run.