Deadly crash involving motorcycle, car under investigation in Sherman Oaks

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
One person was killed during a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Sherman Oaks late Sunday. 

The collision happened at around 8:55 p.m. near Greenbush Avenue and Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear, but police say that one person was declared dead at the scene. They did not say if it was the motorcyclist or the driver. 

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, officers noted. 

Aerial footage from the scene showed the mangled wreckage of a motorcycle resting underneath a black sedan in the road. Law enforcement investigators were working the area as their investigation began. 

