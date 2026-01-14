Watch CBS News
Person dead after crash near Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank

By
Chelsea Hylton
One person is dead after a crash near the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank on Wednesday morning.

Burbank police said the crash took place around 12:55 a.m. near the intersection of Pass and Olive Avenue.

Police said someone passing by noticed the crash and called for help. Only one vehicle was involved, resulting in the death of the driver.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Authorities have closed off nearby streets as they continue their investigation. 

