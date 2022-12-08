Dead man found in burned Valley Glen apartment after shots fired

Los Angeles firefighters responded at 1 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, to an apartment fire on the first floor of a two-story building located at 13833 W. Oxnard St. CBSLA

Los Angeles Police believe an unidentified suspect set an apartment on fire in Valley Glen early Thursday morning to cover up a fatal shooting.

A body was found inside a burned apartment at 13833 W. Oxnard St. in Valley Glen early Thursday morning after a suspect reportedly broke in and fired shots. The victim's brother escaped out of a window of the apartment and was not injured.

Los Angeles Police said the two brothers were at home in the apartment when a suspect broke in. Police believe the victim was shot before the fire was set, and that the fire was set to cover up the shooting.

Police said the victim, believed to be in his 20s, may have been targeted.

Police were interviewing the victim's brother for information.

Los Angeles firefighters responded at 1 a.m. and extinguished the fire in the apartment on the first floor of the 24-unit two-story building. Firefighters found the remains of an adult male and two dogs inside.

An LAPD Homicide detective said a suspect was seen at the apartment at the time of the fire. The suspect is believed to have broken in and fired shots at the scene before running away.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.