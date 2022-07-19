DEA seizes 100K fake, fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills; 2 Arizona men in federal custody

More than 100,000 fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl were seized by Burbank police during a traffic stop, and the two Arizona men who were in the vehicle where the pills were found now face federal charges.

Fernando Paul Arenas, 20, of Glendale, Ariz.; and Ricardo Corral, 21, of Phoenix, were ordered detained in hearings on July 13 and July 18 for an arraignment scheduled for Aug. 18. They were first arrested during a traffic stop on July 12, and transferred to federal custody the next day.

A search of their vehicle during a July 12 traffic stop had turned up a loaded handgun, approximately 50 rounds of ammunition, and several wrapped bundles containing blue circular pills imprinted with "M-30" that tested positive for fentanyl, according to the DEA. Ultimately, the DEA said more than 100,000 fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl were seized.

They were charged on July 13 with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 100 times stronger than morphine, has fueled an epidemic of fatal drug overdoses across the nation. The DEA says criminal drug networks in Mexico are mass producing pills designed to look like real prescription medications — including oxycodone, hydrocodone, alprazolam, and amphetamines — in unregulated labs and pressing them with fentanyl.