DEA uncovers massive alleged Los Angeles County drug ring, seizes thousands of pounds of meth, other drugs

The Drug Enforcement Administration has arrested four Los Angeles County men who allegedly trafficked "vast quantities" of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

The men were arrested on May 28, according to the DEA, and pleaded not guilty to all charges. Their names are as follows:

Jesse "Gordo" Lopez-Martinez, 27 of Long Beach

Carlos "Los" Mendoza Jr., 32 of Compton

Hector Merced Parra Jr., 25 of South Gate

Juan Francisco "Panchito" Felix Salazar, 28 of Whittier

Each man was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to the DEA.

Lopez-Martinez was also charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Mendoza was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Parra and Felix were charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

"The men and women of DEA will show zero tolerance for drug criminals, who continue to poison and devastate our communities," said Matthew Allen, Special Agent in Charge of the Los Angeles Field Division. "Collaboration between DEA and law enforcement partners, at all levels, has never been more resolute. We're going to find you, shut down your activities, and ensure you face the full force of the law."

According to the DEA, the men allegedly communicated on FaceTime and Snapchat using coded language as part of an organized operation.

The DEA says Lopez-Martinez and Felix negotiated sales of drugs to customers, while Mendoza allegedly stored the illegal substances at a home in Compton. Lopez-Martinez then allegedly arranged deliveries of drugs to customers and, along with Mendoza, transported methamphetamine.

Parra allegedly received fentanyl from Lopez-Martinez and Felix for further distribution.

Each man could face a 10-year mandatory minimum prison sentence if convicted of all charges.

During the investigation, the DEA says it seized the following approximations from the men:

1,730 pounds of methamphetamine

238 pounds of cocaine

257 pounds of powder fentanyl

360,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills

$1,642,471 in drug proceeds

13 firearms

Seven vehicles