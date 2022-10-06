DEA agents make historic drug bust; seize 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine

Authorities in Southern California seized an astounding amount of illegal narcotics in Norco, believed to be connected to the Sinaloa Cartel.

In late September, Drug Enforcement Agency agents with the Los Angeles Field Division, as well as Fontana Police Department officers, seized 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms of cocaine -- the largest seizure of meth ever for the LA Division. They estimate that the street value of the seized narcotics is worth around $33 million.

According to the DEA, investigators located a residence in Norco, where they believed a large quantity of drugs were being stored. They witnessed an individual at the home carry three large boxes from the residence and place them in a vehicle.

Their search of the vehicle revealed the cocaine as well as led to the seizure of the meth, which was stored in various boxes inside the garage of the home.

"Synthetic drugs like methamphetamine are highly addictive, dangerous and killing people at alarming rates," said DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner, in a press release. "This massive seizure likely saved lives and prevented the Sinaloa Cartel from doing business and profiting on the lives of people in our communities."

Investigators were still working to learn more about the trafficking organization. It was not immediately clear who, if anyone, was arrested during the operation.