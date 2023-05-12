Daniel Penny released on $100,000 bail after arrest on manslaughter charge in Jordan Neely's death

Daniel Penny turns himself in to face second degree manslaughter charge Daniel Penny turns himself in to face second degree manslaughter charge 02:20

NEW YORK -- Daniel Penny, the man seen on video putting Jordan Neely in a chokehold on the subway, turned himself in Friday morning and appeared before a judge.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office charged Penny, a 24-year-old Marine veteran, with second degree manslaughter in Neely's death.

Just after 8 a.m., Penny and his attorney Thomas Kenniff arrived at the 5th Precinct in Lower Manhattan. Penny appeared somber and did not speak to reporters.

"Shortly after 8 a.m., Daniel Penny surrendered at the 5th Precinct at the request of the New York County district attorney's office. He did so voluntarily and with the sort of dignity and integrity that is characteristic of his history of service to this grateful nation. The case will now go to court," Kenniff said.

After Penny surrendered, police brought him to Manhattan Criminal Court for his afternoon arraignment. Penny was released on $100,000 cash bail and ordered to turn over his passport. He is also not allowed to leave the state.

Penny's next court appearance is set for July 17.

The video of Penny holding Neely in a chokehold on the F train sparked dozens of protests calling for his arrest since the incident on May 1.

Witnesses told police Neely, a 30-year-old subway performer who was homeless, was begging for food and acting erratically on the train before Penny intervened.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office announced the charge without an expected grand jury decision, released the following statement after Penny's arraignment:

After an evaluation of the available facts and evidence, the Manhattan D.A.'s Office determined there was probable cause to arrest Daniel Penny and arraign him on felony charges. The investigation thus far has included numerous witness interviews, careful review of photo and video footage, and discussions with the Medical Examiner's Office. As this case proceeds, we will be constrained from speaking outside the courtroom to ensure this remains a fair and impartial matter. Jordan Neely should still be alive today, and my thoughts continue to be with his family and loved ones as they mourn his loss during this extremely painful time.

At a news conference, attorneys for Neely's family said they thought Penny should be charged with second degree murder.

Penny could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.