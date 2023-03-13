Watch CBS News
Dangerous street take-over in south LA

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles Police Department said a dangerous street take-over happened in multiple locations in south LA early Monday morning.

Authorities said the street racing take-over started just before 1 a.m. where cars and people took over the roadway at Manchester and Main Alondra, Compton Gage and Normandie Western and  also Century Manchester and San Pedro Avalon and Colden.

In video from the scene, hundreds of people can be seen gathered in the street. One man appeared to be hurt as he laid motionless in the roadway after being hit by an out of control racing vehicle.

When LAPD arrived to the scene, the man was no way to be found. Authorities believe be might have been taken to a nearby hospital from another vehicle.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 8:58 AM

