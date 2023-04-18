Damar Hamlin is back "working out" with the Buffalo Bills just 3 months after cardiac arrest on field, team says

Damar Hamlin honored for community service Damar Hamlin honored for community service 00:22

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is back "working out" with the team, the Bills said in a tweet on Tuesday. His return comes just three and a half months after suffering cardiac arrest following a collision during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Hamlin's specialists are all in "agreement" that he can resume full activities.

"He's fully cleared. ... He's in a great headspace to comeback and make his return," Beane said.

The team tweeted the update and said they're glad to have the 25-year-old safety back.

Damar Hamlin is working out with the team today in Buffalo.



Glad to have you back, 3. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/n80HheSIaG — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 18, 2023

Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Jan. 2. He went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.

The sight of an elite-level athlete nearly dying on the field sent shockwaves across the NFL and the world.

Following the incident, a GoFundMe page for Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation raised over $9 million in charitable donations from nearly 250,000 donors. The page "received renewed support" after Hamlin's hospitalization.

During his recovery, Hamlin was awarded the NFL Players Association's highest honor, the 2023 Alan Page Community Action Award, which "recognizes one player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his team city and/or hometown."