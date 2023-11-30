Dallas police issue arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller

DeSoto community reacts to Von Miller arrest DeSoto community reacts to Von Miller arrest 02:04

DALLAS (CBS News Texas) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, Dallas police confirm.

He turned himself into the Glenn Heights Police Department around 3 p.m, according to the department. But he was there only briefly, and wasn't photographed for a mug shot.

On Nov. 29, police were called to a condo building in Uptown Dallas. Police say Miller got into a verbal argument with a pregnant woman that escalated to assault.

Miller left the scene before they arrived, police say. The victim was treated for minor injuries.

He will be charged with assault of a pregnant person.

This affidavit details an incident involving Von Miller and the reported victim. Dallas Police Department

"This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller," Buffalo Bills Director of Communications Kevin Kearns said. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."

The NFL said they are "aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," and have no further comment.

Miller, a DeSoto native, played football at DeSoto High School and continued playing in college at Texas A&M University.

Miller played for 10 seasons with the Denver Broncos and won the Super Bowl MVP with Denver in the 2015 season.