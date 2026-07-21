D4vd's preliminary hearing in Celeste Rivas murder case set to begin. Here's what to know

A multi-day preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin on Tuesday in the murder case against singer and songwriter D4vd, who is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, 21, is charged with first-degree murder with special circumstances, lewd and lascivious acts with an individual under 14 and mutilating a body. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his attorneys have denied all allegations.

The preliminary hearing is expected to last several days as prosecutors call witnesses, present evidence and the defense cross-examines witnesses.

A preliminary hearing is a court proceeding where a judge determines whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence, or probable cause, to believe a crime was committed and that the defendant committed it.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said it is expected to present text messages, photos, cellphone records, surveillance video and DNA evidence. Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo will be presiding over the case.

Prosecutors allege Burke and Rivas Hernandez were involved in a sexual relationship that lasted several years before she threatened to expose their relationship and derail his music career.

According to court documents, the DA's office argues that Burke arranged a ride-share to bring the 14-year-old to his Hollywood Hills home on April 23, 2025, before he allegedly stabbed her.

They also allege that he tried to cover his tracks by buying items under a fake name to dispose of her body, including a shovel, body bag, heavy-duty laundry bags, two chainsaws, a blue inflatable pool and a burn cage. They believe that he texted and called her as if she were still alive.

Hernandez's remains were discovered on Sept. 8, 2025, after police responded to reports of a foul smell attracting flies at the Hollywood Tow yard.

Medical examiners later determined that Hernandez was killed with "multiple penetrating wounds" in April 2025, several months before her dismembered, decomposing body was found in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke.

"For several weeks, or possibly months, defendant left the victim's body to decompose inside his Tesla," prosecutors wrote in a court filing in April. "He lied to friends, business associates, and others who noticed the strong smell of decay in and around his home and vehicle."

Prosecutors claim that the burn cage was part of Burke's alleged "plan to incinerate evidence." He used the "blue inflatable pool to prevent her blood from spilling onto his garage floor" while she was dismembered, the DA's Office wrote in the court filing.

The murder charges include special circumstances — lying in wait, committing the crime for financial gain and murdering the witness in an investigation. If convicted, Burke faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. LA County DA Nathan Hochman has not said yet whether his office will seek the death penalty.

If the judge finds probable cause, the next step is setting a trial date.