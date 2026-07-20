D4vd's preliminary hearing for Celeste Rivas murder case set to begin in LA County

The preliminary hearing is set to begin on Tuesday in the murder case against singer and songwriter D4vd, who is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, 21, is charged with first-degree murder with special circumstances, lewd and lascivious acts with an individual under 14 and mutilating a body. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his attorneys have denied all allegations.

The preliminary hearing is expected to last three days as prosecutors call witnesses, present evidence and the defense cross-examines witnesses.

A preliminary hearing is a court proceeding where a judge determines whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence, or probable cause, to believe a crime was committed and that the defendant committed it.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has argued that Burke killed Hernandez in 2025 after she threatened to expose his criminal conduct. They also claim that Burke tried to cover up the killing by texting and calling Hernandez, asking her where she was, even though she was already dead.

Prosecutors allege Burke and Hernandez were romantically involved and that he stabbed her "before she ruined his music career," according to court documents.

Hernandez's remains were discovered on Sept. 8, 2025, after police responded to reports of a foul smell attracting flies at the Hollywood Tow yard.

Medical examiners later determined that Hernandez was killed with "multiple penetrating wounds" in April 2025, several months before her dismembered, decomposing body was found in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke.

"For several weeks, or possibly months, defendant left the victim's body to decompose inside his Tesla," prosecutors wrote in a court filing in April. "He lied to friends, business associates, and others who noticed the strong smell of decay in and around his home and vehicle."

According to court documents, prosecutors allege that Burke paid for a ride-share driver to drop Hernandez off at his Hollywood Hills home on April 23, 2025.

The District Attorney's Office claims that Burke used an alias to purchase a shovel, body bag, heavy-duty laundry bags, two chainsaws, a blue inflatable pool and a burn cage. All of the items were ordered on Amazon or Postmates and delivered to his home, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors claim that the burn cage was part of Burke's alleged "plan to incinerate evidence." He used the "blue inflatable pool to prevent her blood from spilling onto his garage floor" while she was dismembered, the DA's Office wrote in the court filing.

The murder charges include special circumstances — lying in wait, committing the crime for financial gain and murdering the witness in an investigation. If convicted as charged, Hochman said that Burke could face the maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.