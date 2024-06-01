Cuypers, Gutiérrez help Fire beat Galaxy 2-1, snaps 9-game winless skid

Watch CBS News
Hugo Cuypers and Brian Gutiérrez each scored a goal Saturday night to help the Chicago Fire snap a nine-game winless skid and beat the LA Galaxy 2-1.

Chicago (3-8-6) won for the first time since a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on April 6.

Gutiérrez intercepted a pass near midfield and raced toward the goal before he rolled a shot from 25 yards out that ricocheted off the post before rolling into the net to give the Fire a 2-1 lead in the 61st minute. The 20-year-old Gutiérrez, a homegrown in his fifth MLS campaign, has four goals this seasons, matching his career total coming into 2024.

LA (7-3-7) had its six-game unbeaten streak snapped and lost for the first time since a 2-0 loss to Austin FC on April 27.

Riqui Puig converted from the penalty spot in the seventh minute to give the Galaxy a 1-0 lead but Cuypers ran onto a failed clearance attempt and poked a sliding shot into the net from point-blank range to make it 1-1 in the 38th.

Chris Brady had three saves for Chicago.

Novak Micovic had two saves for LA in his second career start.

