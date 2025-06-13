Customers stay away from Santa Ana food trucks amid ICE operations

The sidewalks next to the food trucks on Pine Street in Santa Ana are usually crowded with customers.

But since Monday, as the community began hearing about immigration actions, employees say business has been horrible.

"Like, 50% less," one worker said. "Less people in the street. Maybe they are not working. They have fear. I don't know."

Customer Juan Cervantes stopped by for some seafood at Mariscos al Estilo Nayarit and said it's been a lot quieter. He added that the crowd used to be 10 people deep, and now there's barely a line.

"They are starting to not come out," Cervantes said. "They are afraid ... They are scared to be out."

A man who lived in Santa Ana his whole life said he's sad about what he's seeing in his city.

"A lot of businesses are being impacted because ICE is coming into the communities and dragging people out of their homes, their work," he said.

Louie Gallardo is a food truck regular. He said he's seen a dramatic difference in the number of people coming out to eat over the last several days

"There was a lot of people here all the time," Gallardo said. "I just came from a photo place and they're not picking up the photographs because they're afraid to come out."