2 arrested for allegedly kidnapping man in Culver City at gunpoint, forcing ATM withdrawals

By
Julie Sharp
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.
Two men are facing kidnapping for ransom and robbery charges for allegedly kidnapping a man at gunpoint in Culver City, forcing him into their vehicle as they drove him to a bank to make ATM cash withdrawals, according to police.

Culver City police said a victim walked into the police station on the afternoon of May 13 to report a kidnapping and robbery that happened in front of a business located at the 3800 block of Midway Avenue.

The victim said a silver SUV pulled up to him as he was walking to his vehicle, and the passenger in the SUV pointed a gun at him and ordered him into the vehicle. According to police, the suspects then drove the victim to a bank on Palms Boulevard where he was forced to make several cash withdrawals, totaling $540.

The suspects also tried to get more money through a loan, and from the victim's friend, according to police. The suspects later released the victim in a nearby residential area and warned him not to contact law enforcement.

On May 27, detectives found the suspect vehicle parked at a motel in the Castaic area, and the two suspects were later detained during a "high-risk traffic stop" at the Newhall Ranch Road offramp on Interstate 5, police said.

Franzezo Dumitru, 23, of Washington and Stan Eduardo, 21 of New York were taken into custody. 

Julie Sharp

