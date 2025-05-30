2 arrested for allegedly kidnapping man in Culver City at gunpoint, forcing ATM withdrawals

Two men are facing kidnapping for ransom and robbery charges for allegedly kidnapping a man at gunpoint in Culver City, forcing him into their vehicle as they drove him to a bank to make ATM cash withdrawals, according to police.

Culver City police said a victim walked into the police station on the afternoon of May 13 to report a kidnapping and robbery that happened in front of a business located at the 3800 block of Midway Avenue.

The victim said a silver SUV pulled up to him as he was walking to his vehicle, and the passenger in the SUV pointed a gun at him and ordered him into the vehicle. According to police, the suspects then drove the victim to a bank on Palms Boulevard where he was forced to make several cash withdrawals, totaling $540.

The suspects also tried to get more money through a loan, and from the victim's friend, according to police. The suspects later released the victim in a nearby residential area and warned him not to contact law enforcement.

On May 27, detectives found the suspect vehicle parked at a motel in the Castaic area, and the two suspects were later detained during a "high-risk traffic stop" at the Newhall Ranch Road offramp on Interstate 5, police said.

Franzezo Dumitru, 23, of Washington and Stan Eduardo, 21 of New York were taken into custody.