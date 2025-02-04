Cubs acquire Ryan Brasier in a trade with the Dodgers: reports

The Chicago Cubs acquired Ryan Brasier in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday adding the right-hander to their bullpen after he was cut by the World Series champions last week, according to reports from ESPN.

Jeff Passan announced the news on X, but did not indicate what the Dodgers would be receiving in return.

The Cubs are sending a player to be named to the Dodgers for Brasier, who went 1-0 with a 3.54 ERA in 29 games for LA last year, including four starts. He was designated for assignment when the Dodgers finalized their one-year contract with Kirby Yates on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Brasier is owed $4.5 million in the second season of a two-year contract and can become a free agent after the World Series. He didn't pitch for the Dodgers between April 27 and Aug. 17 because of a strained right calf sustained in pregame warmups.