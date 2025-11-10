CSU Fullerton soccer player dies after electric scooter crash near campus

A Cal State Fullerton soccer player died following a six-week hospital stay after colliding with a box truck while riding an electric scooter more than a month ago.

The university will hold a candlelight vigil for Sophomore Lauren Turner on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 5:30 p.m.

"Lauren was the funniest, most charismatic, and loving teammate you could ever ask for. She was the first to celebrate other people's wins," the team wrote in a statement. "She is the true definition of an amazing person. She always carried herself with compassion, kindness, and happiness."

The collision happened on Sept. 27 near the college's campus while Turner and teammate Ashlyn Gwynn were riding electric scooters, according to the Fullerton Police Department. Officers said the box truck hit Turner and Gwynn while they were all driving in the same lane on Associated Road, near the intersection with Yorba Linda Boulevard.

Video from the scene shows that the lane splits into a right-turn lane and a bike lane, with the bike lane closer to the median. The two young women suffered life-threatening injuries.

"The impact she made on the Titans women's soccer program is immeasurable," the team wrote in a statement. "She will be dearly missed by everyone but forever remembered by her Titan family. We love you Lauren, our No. 5 Forever."