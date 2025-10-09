2 CSU Fullerton soccer players hospitalized after electric scooter crash

Two California State University, Fullerton soccer players were hospitalized after colliding with a box truck while riding electric scooters nearly two weeks ago.

The collision happened on Sept. 27 near the college's campus, according to the Fullerton Police Department. Officers said the box truck hit the two young women, Lauren Turner and Ashlyn Gwynn, while they were all driving in the same lane on Associated Road, near the intersection with Yorba Linda Boulevard.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

Video from the scene shows that the lane splits into a right-turn lane and a bike lane, with the bike lane closer to the median. The two young women suffered life-threatening injuries.

The bike lane is a few yards away from the crash. OC Hawk

"I'm friends with some girls on the soccer team. They were all very personally affected, and they were all grieving," student Atrin Rahimi Darabad said.

While California Law requires minors to wear a helmet when riding an e-scooter, head coach Demian Brown said he's made it a rule for his players to wear one following the hospitalization of Turner and Gwynn, who were not wearing helmets during the crash.

"It's my intention for all of our players who ride e-bikes or e-scooters to have to use those helmets coming on or off of campus," Brown said. "We're going to go shopping this week while we're on the road and buy helmets for our kids who might not have the financial resources to go out and buy their own."

Brown added that Turner and Gwynn have made some progress in their recovery.