Crowds gather in Olvera Street to honor ancestors on Día de Los Muertos

Crowds trickled through historic Olvera Street during its annual Día de Los Muertos celebrations, honoring their deceased loved ones with altars and offerings.

"It's great to see how they honor the past loved ones," said attendee Emma Amaya. "They still remember."

Amaya reflected on the loss of her sibling as she toured the community altars spread out around Olvera Street.

"I have a brother that passed away on Oct. 25," she said. "I always remember him."

For the past 35 years, locals and visitors have flocked to the park for the 9-day festival that honors the deceased. The traditional Mexican holiday is commemorated Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 and brings large crowds to the historic center which has struggled to attract foot traffic since the pandemic.

Inflation, a drop in business and increased rents have taken a toll on vendors. Edward Flores said that the shop across from his family-owned restaurant shut its doors just two weeks ago.

"It's a hit and miss," said Flores. "This looks very busy and it is, however, there are many days we're not busy. This is the Día de Los Muertos crow here. It's a very unique time of the year."

The increased business was a sweet sight for Flores as he stayed in the kitchen to cook up meals for his hungry customers.

Carmen Munoz rejoiced when she saw the customers return to her candy shop. She opened Lupe's Candy Shop more than 30 years ago. She and other vendors hope that the crowds return to the area on a more permanent basis.

"A lot of traffic, a lot of customers [is] very good for the street — for everybody," Munoz said.

"Now, that we're beginning to get fiestas going again and the public gathers you can see it's increased foot traffic through here," said Flores. "It's very beneficial to everyone here."