Crews work to rescue person stuck on top of Colorado Street Bridge in Pasadena

Pasadena police and firefighters were trying to rescue a person that became stuck on top of the Colorado Street Bridge. 

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday. According to the Pasadena Police Department, officers are trying to determine what the person was doing there. 

It is unclear how long the person has been stuck on the bridge. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on July 25, 2022 / 6:44 PM

