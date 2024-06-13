Watch CBS News
Crews respond to 2nd fire at same Los Angeles church in a week

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

An arson investigation is underway after crews responded to a second fire at a church in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Firefighters were called to the Holy Apostolic Church in the 2100 block of West Slauson Avenue after a blaze was reported just after 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

2nd-church-fire.png
Firefighters battle fire at church in LA neighborhood.

Crews quickly went into defensive mode when they arrived to the scene after seeing heavy flames coming from the one-story commercial building.

Video from the scene showed firefighters trying to put out the flames with water hoses.

