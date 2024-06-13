Crews respond to 2nd fire at same Los Angeles church in a week

An arson investigation is underway after crews responded to a second fire at a church in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Firefighters were called to the Holy Apostolic Church in the 2100 block of West Slauson Avenue after a blaze was reported just after 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters battle fire at church in LA neighborhood.

Crews quickly went into defensive mode when they arrived to the scene after seeing heavy flames coming from the one-story commercial building.

Video from the scene showed firefighters trying to put out the flames with water hoses.

The first fire started inside the building attached to the church on Tuesday. Firefighters were quickly able to stop the flames from spreading into the church and no damages