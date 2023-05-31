Watch CBS News
Crews rescue man trapped in machinery in City of Industry

Around 7:50 a.m. the Los Angeles County Fire Department and a specialized Hospital Emergency Response Team (HERT) rescued a man stuck in industrial equipment at a City of Industry complex Wednesday.

The industrial complex is located in the 700 block of S. 7th Avenue, near the 60 Freeway.

Attempts to rescue the man continued for at least 50 minutes.

The man was transported in an ambulance. The circumstances of the accident or the man's condition are not known at this time.

A man freed from machinery in an industrial complex in the City of Industry,  was transported in an ambulance for medical care. KCAL News
