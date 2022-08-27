Watch CBS News
LAFD crews knockdown 10-acre brusher along 118 Freeway in Chatsworth

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished an approximately 10-acre blaze along the westbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, near De Soto Avenue in Chatsworth. 

According to the department, the flames were burning into a draw away from De Soto Avenue and no structures were threatened.

Officials said that all air resources have been released, and that ground crews will stay on the scene to mop up and "ensure no hot spots remain." 

No word so far on how the fire started. 

CBSLA Staff
First published on August 27, 2022 / 3:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

