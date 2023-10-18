Watch CBS News
Crews knock out fire at vacant home in Hollywood

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters battled a fire at a two-story home under construction in Hollywood for over an hour Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded around 4:30 a.m. to 1547 N. Sierra Bonita Ave. south of Curson Avenue where they saw heavy flames at the vacant residence, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It took over an hour to fully extinguish the flames, but fire crews were able to prevent the fire from damaging nearby homes and buildings.

It took 69 firefighters 65 minutes to put out the fire.

Fire department heavy equipment, including a bulldozer and excavator, has been brought in to lift and move massive amounts of smoldering debris.

No injuries were reported. 

