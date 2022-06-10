Crews knockdown Greater Alarm house fire in Koreatown

Crews were engaged with a Greater Alarm fire at a reportedly vacant home in the Koreatown neighborhood Friday morning.

The blaze was first reported at around 10:40 a.m., prompting a large response from Los Angeles Fire Department crews to the scene on S. Fedora Street.

110 ground units were on hand to battle the fire which was dubbed the "Fedora Fire," as they transitioned to a defensive firefighting approach due to heavy fire on both floors of the residence.

After nearly 20 minutes of defensive tactics, crews were once again able to resume an offensive approach as they looked to contain the flames before they could spread to surrounding buildings.

LAFD reported knockdown of the flames just before 11:40 a.m., taking a total of 52 minutes for crews to contain.

The home, described as "craftsman-style" by LAFD, was reportedly built in 1915.

Two firefighter sustained minor injuries but were treated on site.

None of the surrounding structures were affected by the blaze.

Investigators were called to the scene to determine a cause.