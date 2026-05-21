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Crews battle Alta Fire in Lancaster area

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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Los Angeles County fire crews are battling a brush fire in the Lancaster area, just south of the Kern County line. 

The blaze erupted around 1 p.m. near 230th Street West and West Avenue C, and is estimated at 335 acres.

Shelter-in-place orders have been issued for some residents in the area. 

Winds at 5 to 10 mph are blowing flames to the east, with some structures threatened. By nearly 3 p.m., crews stopped the spread of the fire after it reached around 335 acres.

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Alta Fire CBS LA

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