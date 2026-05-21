Crews battle Alta Fire in Lancaster area

Los Angeles County fire crews are battling a brush fire in the Lancaster area, just south of the Kern County line.

The blaze erupted around 1 p.m. near 230th Street West and West Avenue C, and is estimated at 335 acres.

Shelter-in-place orders have been issued for some residents in the area.

Winds at 5 to 10 mph are blowing flames to the east, with some structures threatened. By nearly 3 p.m., crews stopped the spread of the fire after it reached around 335 acres.