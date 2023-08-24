COVID hospitalizations in LA County are on the rise

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecast an increase in new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. over the coming month, Los Angeles County is already reflecting that prediction.

The nationwide hospitalization increase comes coincidentally at the same time as a new highly mutated COVID variant has come onto the scene, called BA.2.86, nicknamed "Pirola."

In the U.S., at least three states – Michigan, Virginia and Ohio – have reported the variant. The agency also said the increase in hospitalizations is not likely driven by the BA.2.86 variant.

New admissions of patients with COVID-19 had already been on the rise before the emergence of BA.2.86. Experts think this uptick in hospitalizations was mostly from infections caused by other less-mutated variants, similar to waves seen during previous summers.

In Los Angeles County, according to the latest numbers available (Aug. 18), there are 353 total patients at hospitals, 70 more than the prior reported week – making it a 24.7% increase.

According to the California Department of Public Health, state officials now use COVID-19 hospitalizations as a key indicator, a more reliable measure to track the virus' prevalence in a community.

Nationwide, weekly new hospitalizations jumped 21.6% this past week, the CDC said, marking a fifth straight week of increasing admissions.