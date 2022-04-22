Councilwoman Nithya Raman to host Earth Day event at Griffith Park on Saturday

Councilwoman Nithya Raman, the Department of Recreation and Parks and the nonprofit Friends of Griffith Park will host an Earth Day celebration this weekend in Griffith Park.

The day will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and include a morning of planting, hiking and more.

Raman will kick off the event by making remarks and volunteers are set to plant 100 ferns along the Fern Dell stream bed.

The Department of Recreation and Park's ecologist Courtney McCammon will lead a guided nature hike at 9:30 a.m.

Raman's office will also host an open-air Eco Village fair from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

People can join the event at 2333 Fern Dell Drive. Parking is available at the Section 9 lot, on the southwest side of Fern Dell Drive.