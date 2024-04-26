Costa Mesa woman gets 4 years for road rage death of 6-year-old, and is released for already serving the time

A Costa Mesa woman who faced charges of being an accessory in the 2021 road rage shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos, pleaded guilty Friday morning and was released from custody after already serving her four-year sentence.

Wynne Lee, 26, had been in home confinement with an ankle monitor. She was sentenced Friday to three years for the accessory after the fact charge and one year for the misdemeanor count of having a concealed firearm in the vehicle.

Since she already served more time than that with the court-ordered home confinement and electronic monitoring, she was granted credit and was released Friday from custody.

Marcus Anthony Eriz was the passenger as Lee drove on the 55 freeway May 21, 2021, in the city of Orange. Eriz shot at the car that 6-year-old Aiden Leos' mother, Joanna Cloonan, was driving following a car-to-car confrontation.

Aiden was strapped in his car seat in the backseat, on his way to kindergarten in Yorba Linda, when Eriz fired at Cloonan's car. The boy died after a bullet struck him in the chest. Eriz and Lee fled the scene.

After a manhunt that lasted more than two weeks, and included a $500,000 reward, Eriz and Lee were arrested outside their Costa Mesa apartment. They were linked to the vehicle and the firearm used in the shooting. Eriz was identified as the shooter and Lee was the driver.

Eriz, 27, was charged with one count of murder and the discharging of a gun at an inhabited dwelling. In January, a jury found the 26-year-old guilty of second-degree murder. In April, he was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

Wynne Lee faces sentencing in court Friday for the 2021 road rage incident that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos. KCAL News

Lee, was charged with one felony count of being an accessory after the fact and a misdemeanor count of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

The parents of Aiden Leos were not in court for Lee's sentencing on Friday.