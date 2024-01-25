Who Is Marcus Eriz, man found guilty in road rage shooting of 6-year-old Aiden Leos
26-year-old Marcus Anthony Eriz was found guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday in a road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos. Eriz faces up to 40 years to life in prison.
Eriz was arrested and charged in connection to the 55 Freeway road rage shooting that took the life of Leos, who was sitting in a booster seat while his mother, Joanna Cloonan, was driving him to kindergarten in Yorba Linda on May 21, 2021.
Eriz's girlfriend, Wynne Lee, was charged with one felony count of being an accessory after the fact and a misdemeanor count of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. She is currently awaiting trial and faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison, plus one year in jail.
Cloonan testified that Lee, who was driving a Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen, opened fire on her car after cutting her off in traffic.
She said that after exiting the diamond lane, Lee "made a gesture," referring to her middle finger, after which she heard a loud noise and saw Leos slumped In his seat.
The couple was arrested outside their Costa Mesa apartment after a weeks long national manhunt.
