Orange County rideshare driver arrested for alleged sexual abuse of intoxicated passenger; police seeking more victims

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Authorities are seeking more victims of a rideshare driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a passenger in Orange County last month. 

Costa Mesa Police Department officers were dispatched to a local hospital on Feb. 27 after learning of a sexual assault that happened in the 2100 block of Newport Boulevard, according to a news release

"The suspect posed as a rideshare driver and told the intoxicated victim he would help her get home," the release said. "The suspect drove the victim to another location, where he sexually assaulted her. After the assault, the suspect dropped her off at a third location."

Investigators identified the suspect as 43-year-old Ontario man Felipe Rico-Ceballos. He was arrested on Thursday, March 5 on multiple counts of sexual assault and kidnapping, police said. 

Police said further investigation revealed that Rico-Ceballos works for a rideshare company, but they did not identify the company. They said that, due to the nature of his employment, they're seeking public help to identify any additional potential victims. 

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact CMPD at (714) 754-5039.

