Costa Mesa (55) Freeway set for expansion between 5 and 405 Freeways

A problem spot for commuters in Orange County will be getting some much needed attention as a four mile section of the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway is set for expansion.

The expansion and ensuing construction will be on the 55 Freeway, between the 5 and 405 Freeways, in both directions. Caltrans said the 55 Freeway is one of the most congested roadways in California.

"I mostly end up just getting off on the 5 and taking back roads because I'm stuck there all the time," said commuter Sydney Carlson.

"I'm going to be honest. I'm the person who goes to the very end and cut in because there's usually lots of trucks and they are slow," Kirk Brewer said.

The multi-million dollar project, which will add one regular lane and one carpool lane in both directions is just weeks away from launching.

"I would say depending on when you're driving, you may want to account for a little more time because we're going to have more narrow lanes during the construction period," said Caltrans District Director Ryan Chamberlain. "A lot of the work is going to be done at night. So, if you're traveling during the day, you may not see construction workers out there. So, your commute may be exactly the same during construction."

Local leaders broke ground Thursday. The project is designed to reduce congestion for thousands of Orange County commuters who are connecting with other major highways like the 5, 91 and 57 Freeways.

A quarter of a million drivers move along the 55 Freeway every single days.

"It gets pretty backed up during high traffic," said commuter Fritz Mannel. "So, I'd be all for it."

"That would be helpful because it does get congested on there when everyone's trying to leave at five," commuter Karla Castro told CBSLA.

OC commuter Matt DeVeze had a starker take on the new expansion project.

"It might help traffic overall, but not in this area," he said. "I don't this is curable here."

Voters in Orange County passed a $.05 sales tax years ago to improve transportation. Nearly $53 million from the tax has helped to fund the new construction, along with $400 million from the state and federal governments.

When the project is completed, the hope is that commuter might be able to shave some precious time off their drives.