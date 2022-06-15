El Monte community mourns; Procession held for two officers killed

A community is left reeling after two police officers were fatally shot while investigating a stabbing in El Monte Tuesday evening.

The officers were dispatched to the scene of a reported stabbing at the Siesta Inn, located near Central and Garvey Avenues, when they were "essentially ambushed" by gunfire. Both were rushed to nearby hospitals where they later died.

"These two officers were like family in our community with deep ties to our neighborhoods," said El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona during a press conference following the shooting.

Now, more than 12 hours after the original incident occurred, the El Monte community is coming together to offer their support for the law enforcement community facing the loss of two of their fallen comrades.

A growing memorial for the two fallen El Monte Police officers. CBSLA

Dozens of locals gathered late Tuesday evening to join the throngs of local law enforcement units who held a lengthy procession from LAC + USC Medical Center to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office as they transported the fallen officer's bodies. The two officers were taken out of the hospital draped in American flags before they were placed in the back of a coroner's van.

Family members and community members alike filed behind the procession on foot, as some fellow law enforcement officers saluted the passing procession under crossed aerial ladders from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Los Angeles Fire Department crossed aerial ladders over the crowd

"One of our officers was raised in El Monte, went through our schools and was excited to be a part of the El Monte Police Department, where he would be able to serve and protect family and friends," she continued. "The other fallen officer was a new officer patrolling our streets, excited to be on the force and ensuring that the community members he had met along the way were protected."

As time has passed, a memorial has continued to grow outside of El Monte Police Department headquarters as residents, family and friends stop by to leave offerings of condolences to the law enforcement community and the families of the slain officers.

Thus far, the identities of the two officers has not been released, but they are both believed to be husbands and fathers.