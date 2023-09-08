Corona mother arrested for running over her 6-year-old son

Corona police arrested a mother for running over her 6-year-old son.

The collision happened on Aug. 22 at 7:55 a.m. in the 1400 block of Sallie Jeffreys Way. According to the Corona Police Department, 42-year-old Melissa Damron locked her son out of the vehicle before driving away from their home. The young boy, Duner Larson, ran after his mother and tried to open the car door but Damron continued driving.

Unable to hold onto the door, Larson fell into the roadway where he was run over by the car. Despite knowing her son was close to the vehicle, Damron continued to drive "with gross negligence," police said. Paramedics rushed the 6-year-old to the hospital where he later died.

The department believes alcohol or drugs did not play a factor in Larson's death.

Officers arrested Damron for vehicular manslaughter and child endangerment causing death on Sept. 7. Authorities released her later that day after she posted a $50,000 bail.

The Riverside District Attorney's Office has not filed charges as of Thursday.