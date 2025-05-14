Corona man faces first-degree murder charge for 79-year-old carjacking death

The man who allegedly stole a 79-year-old's vehicle from a Norco carwash, then dragged him for about a half mile to his death as he was partially in the car, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Ryan Hewitt of Corona made a court appearance on Wednesday for carjacking and first-degree murder charges for the May 12 incident. His arraignment was continued to May 27.

On Monday around 12:30 p.m., a witness called the sheriff's department saying they saw a man get in the driver's seat of a vehicle and drive away, with the vehicle's owner still partially in the rear seat.

Investigators say the victim was at a carwash near the Arco gas station on Hidden Valley Parkway, vacuuming his car, when the suspect jumped into the driver's seat and took off.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department officials said the victim was ejected from the car after being dragged for about a half mile. Corona police found the man after he fell from the car. He was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Deputies located the stolen car and took the suspect into custody.

"During the investigation, the victim's SUV was located unoccupied near the intersection of Polk Street and Magnolia Avenue in the city of Riverside," said a statement from deputies.

"Investigators began working closely with members of the Riverside Police Department and ultimately detained a male near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Tyler Street."

The victim has been identified as Corona resident James Norman. He was better known to friends and family as Jim, a beloved father, grandfather and Army veteran.