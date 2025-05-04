Cooler, cloudier conditions continue through Monday for Southern California

Southern California will remain under cooler, cloudier, and unsettled conditions through Monday, with periods of overnight and early morning drizzle or light showers.

The unseasonably cool and damp weather, including the chance for isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the mountains, has prompted a KCAL Next Weather Alert.

According to the National Weather Service, the unsettled pattern will persist with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Moisture levels remain moderate. Combined with weak steering winds, there is potential for brief but heavy downpours, raising concerns for localized flooding—especially in and around recent burn areas. Residents in those zones are advised to stay informed.

In addition, gusty northerly winds are expected across southern Santa Barbara County from Sunday morning into the evening.

Daytime highs will remain below average, with temperatures in the 60s to low 70s across coastal and valley regions. A slight warm-up is forecast for Monday as skies will begin to clear, with drier and warmer weather returning by Tuesday.