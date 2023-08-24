Cook's Corner: Witnesses recount volley of gunfire at historic biker bar

Three people are dead and six more are in the hospital after a shooter opened fire at a historic biker bar in Trabuco Canyon.

The suspect Is also dead.

Aerial view of Cook's Corner, hours after the shooting. KCAL News

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, at least 30-40 people were inside the popular restaurant and bar, Cook's Corner when a gunman opened fire.

Witnesses said there were two volleys of fire with a brief pause in between.

"We heard gunshots randomly going off," said Jonathan Div, who lives nearby. "And a few minutes later we heard it kind of increasing."

Div said that he and his mother were standing outside their home when the gunfire first erupted. When they heard the second volley of gunfire, they ran back inside their home.

"We were really confused about what was going on," he said. "We were kind of scared and kind of ran back inside."

He said that all of his neighbors were out on the street, standing outside their homes wondering about what was happening inside Cook's Corner.

A witness interviewed by KCAL News reporter Michele Gile said he was sitting outside in the picnic area with a friend when he heard four or five gunshots before a brief pause. In that short span of time, someone ran up to them and said a gunman opened fire inside of bar — immediately after, more gunshots rang out.

As the two were running from the scene, his friend was shot in the back. He later died.

In the aftermath, the witness said that he met a pregnant, young woman who was an employee of Cook's Corner. The woman claimed she came face-to-face with the gunman.

She begged the shooter to spare her life, saying that she was 5 months pregnant. The gunman told her to get out of the bar and allowed her to leave.