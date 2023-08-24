Cook's Corner: At least 3 killed, 6 hospitalized in shooting at historic biker bar in Trabuco Canyon

At least three people are dead and six others are hospitalized after a shooter opened fire at a historic biker bar in Trabuco Canyon Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred at Cook's Corner in the 19000 block of Santiago Canyon Road. The gunman died at the scene.

#OCSDPIO Update- Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static. We are in unified command with @OCFA. Confirmed 4 deceased at scene, inc. the shooter. 6 transported to hospitals, 5 reported w/gunshot wounds. Officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident. No deputies injured. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 24, 2023

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, authorities first received calls to 911 at 7:04 p.m. and arrived at the bar two minutes later. Deputies then engaged with the gunman at 7:08 p.m. when he was fatally shot.

The shooting happened at a biker bar called Cook's Corner. KCAL News

Based on information from sources, KCAL News believes the shooter was a retired sergeant from the Ventura Police Department who began his career in 1984 and retired in February 2014.

They say the incident started as a domestic dispute between the man and his wife.

According to witnesses, the gunfire started in the picnic area. Initially, victims heard about five or six shots before a brief pause. Shortly after, the shooting continued with an increased volley of fire.

Jonathan Div, who lives nearby, did not see the shooting but heard a series of gunshots.

"We heard gunshots randomly going off," he said. "And a few minutes later we heard it kind of increasing."

Michele Gile spoke to a witness who lost a friend who was shot in the back.

He said he barricaded himself in the kitchen, along with a mane describes as a cook, who had been shot it the arm. The two armed themselves with a frying pan and waited until it was safe to come out.

The man also told Gile a story about a woman he had spoken to who encountered the gunman saying, "Please don't shoot me, I'm 5 months pregnant." The gunman allegedly told her to "get out of here" and she was able to safely leave.

Of the six people hospitalized, at least five had gunshot wounds. According to Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, doctors are treating two people in critical condition and four others in stable condition.

The sheriff's department has asked people to stay away from the area. Authorities have issued a SigAlert for El Toro Road which leads up to Santiago Canyon and the Cook's Corner.

Supervisor Katrina Foley posted on Twitter, "Heartbroken to hear of another senseless mass shooting, this time in our own backyard."

Governor Newsom is monitoring the situation from Sacramento.

We are monitoring the shooting in Orange County and are coordinating with local officials as more details become available. — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) August 24, 2023

Cook's Corner, which has been described as a "legendary landmark" was hosting a spaghetti night special with a live band at the time of the incident. It is unclear how many people were at the restaurant when the gunman started opened fire.

Law enforcement will be on scene throughout the night and have set up a command center at Saddleback Church. The FBI will also help with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.